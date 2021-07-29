wrestling / News
AEW Rampage: The First Dance Announced For August 20th In Chicago
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Rampage’s second episode will be The First Dance, and will take place in Chicago. Tony Khan announced on tonight’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite that the August 20th episode of Rampage will be subtitled “The First Dance.”
The company has not yet announced any matches for the show, which will air that Friday on TNT.
CHICAGO! A LIVE #AEWRampage is coming to @UnitedCenter on Friday, Aug. 20: The First Dance! Tickets on sale this Monday (8/2) at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq.
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/27mFQsDS9K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments On His Reluctance To Use Countout or DQ Finishes
- Natalya Issues Comment On Injury Scare From Monday’s WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He Can’t Comment On Rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Frustration With Typical Work Day In WWE, One Area Vince McMahon Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For