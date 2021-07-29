wrestling / News

AEW Rampage: The First Dance Announced For August 20th In Chicago

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage: The Last Dance

AEW Rampage’s second episode will be The First Dance, and will take place in Chicago. Tony Khan announced on tonight’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite that the August 20th episode of Rampage will be subtitled “The First Dance.”

The company has not yet announced any matches for the show, which will air that Friday on TNT.

