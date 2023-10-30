wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Down Opposite World Series
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Rampage took a hit in the ratings and viewers against the first game of the World Series. Friday’s show drew a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 319,000 viewers per Sports TV Ratings. The numbers were down 18.2% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 and 342,000 viewers.
The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the September 15th episode also had a 0.09, while the audience was the worst since the July 14th episode drew 310,000 viewers. The World Series game brought in a 1.95 demo rating and 9.172 million viewers.
Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 390,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.163 demo rating and 466,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Details Recent Health Issues, Gives An Update On His Condition
- Eric Bischoff On Impact Rebranding To TNA, Whether There’s Any Value There
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos