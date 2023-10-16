AEW Rampage Rating Rises, Audience Hits Two-Month High Point

AEW Rampage got a boost in its ratings and total audience last week, with the latter metric hitting its two-month high point. Friday’s show scored a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 407,000 viewers per Sports TV Ratings. The numbers were up 16.74% and 11.5% from the previous week’s 0.12 and 365,000 viewers.

The demo rating was tied with the 0.14 demo rating from two weeks ago, audience was the best since the August 18th episode drew 416,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 393,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.165 demo rating and 467,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.