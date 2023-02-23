AEW Reality Series Debuting Next Month on TBS

AEW is set to debut a new reality series, AEW All Access, next month on TBS. Tony Khan brought in Adam Cole on tonight’s show to announce that the series will premiere as a weekly one-hour TV series that airs at 10 PM immediately after Dynamite.

TBS has since made the announcement official, as you can read below:

TBS Orders Its First New Unscripted Series of 2023 With the Greenlight of “AEW: All Access”

TBS has greenlit its first new unscripted series of 2023, further expanding its All Elite Wrestling franchise with “AEW: All Access” – a follow-doc from the perspectives of the league’s biggest stars. The new series, which was just announced during another red-hot episode of TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite,” is slated to premiere this March.

Billed as the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for fans, the series will feature Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

Each episode will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top, and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively.

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID, & HLN. Linear and Streaming. “With ‘All Access,’ we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent. With the new ‘AEW: All Access’ series, they’ll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before,” said Tony Khan. “To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren’t typically on.”

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.