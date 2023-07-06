wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Set To Debut in Montreal This Winter

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Sandra Gray, AEW Figure Fighters Image Credit: AEW

According to reporter Pat LaPrade, AEW is set to make its debut in Montreal this December at the Bell Centre. The venue held this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.

The report notes that the dates are December 5 and 6, which are Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday would be the usual live Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tuesday would be a taping for Collision and ROH.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading