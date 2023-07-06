wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Set To Debut in Montreal This Winter
According to reporter Pat LaPrade, AEW is set to make its debut in Montreal this December at the Bell Centre. The venue held this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.
The report notes that the dates are December 5 and 6, which are Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday would be the usual live Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tuesday would be a taping for Collision and ROH.
I spoke to multiple sources and AEW would make its long awaited Montreal debut on December 5 and December 6 at the Bell Center.
