AEW Revolution Reportedly Drew $1 Million Gate

Sunday’s AEW Revolution drew a $1 million gross, according to a new report. Venues Now reports that Sunday’s PPV, which featured Sting’s retirement bout, drew 16,118 fans at the Greensboro Coliseum and generated a gate of over $1 million in gross ticket sales.

The average ticket price for the event was $55. The report also notes that OVG Hospitality’s food and drink per cap was $19, not including suites, for concession receipts totalling $306,242. The average spend on merchandise was $21.64 for $349,000 with almost everything on retail selling out driven by Sting’s retirement match.

The report notes that for the Greensboro Coliseum, the numbers are in line with a concert and on the high end for a family show. The Coliseum’s deputy director Scott Johnson provided the numbers.