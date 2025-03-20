AEW Seeks To Keep Contracts Private Through Arbitration In Ryan Nemeth Lawsuit

AEW has cited “irreparable harm” if their contracts with Ryan Nemeth become public as the reason why they want Nemeth’s lawsuit against them moved to private arbitration. As noted, AEW and Tony Khan moved to have Nemeth’s lawsuit moved to private arbitration. Nemeth filed suit against AEW, Khan and CM Punk on February 14th alleging assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage.

In addition to their argument that Nemeth’s contracts with AEW all contained arbitration clause, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston noted that AEW is moving to file Nemeth’s contracts under seal, arguing that their business will suffer irreparable harm of the contract terms become public and thus accessible to their competitors. A clause highlighted by Thurston reads:

“Any public interest in obtaining access to the terms of the Agreements is outweighed by AEWs legitimate interests in maintaining the confidentiality of the contractual relationship at issue. Moreover, maintaining confidentiality of the terms between AEW and its Wrestlers and former Wrestlers, such as Respondent, is essential for AEW to remain competitive in the wrestling industry, and allowing the Agreements to be filed on the public docket will result in substantial and irreparable harm to AEW’s and Petitioner Khan’s business, which harm cannot be reduced or eliminated through any other reasonable means. Moreover, redaction, or any other means, will not cure the harm that Petitioners stand to suffer if the terms of AEW’s confidential business relationships become accessible by its competitors.”

The judge in the case has yet to rule on the motion.