AEW Special Projects Manager On Putting Together Stadium Stampede, Favorite Parts Of Match

AEW Special Projects Manager Charlie Ramone discussed his involvement in putting together the Stadium Stampede match and more on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. Ramone, who works on things like props and cinematic matches for the company, discussed working on the Stadium Stampede bouts and more. You can check out the highlights below per Fightful:

On working on the match: “If I had to really give a proper share of credit for Stadium Stampede, I would say, Chris Dispenza, and Jess Palumbo [deserve credit also]. The three of us, I wouldn’t be able to succeed at all if it weren’t for those two, Chris Dispenza being the guy who essentially builds so much of our stuff. Our stage came from Chris Dispenza, a lot of the larger props. If you see somebody go through a case or anything like that, that’s Chris Dispenza. Just does an amazing job at getting talent to tell a story in a video, the right way. She has such good experience doing that. So when I work with those two — Stadium Stampede, working with Chris, working with all these large characters, sometimes can be tough and two kinds of corral them and get them to do what they’re supposed to be doing, it’s not that easy. So that’s where I have to come in. Thankfully, Chris and I have a very good relationship.”

On doing the match on the fly: “Stadium Stampede, from start to finish, was kind of done on the fly. When you’re working with those stunt coordinators, they’re coming up with everything on the fly, they’re looking at their surroundings and saying yes, you could hit this, you can use that a bunch of guys throw them into there. So a lot of it was written without advance notice. So that means if we do that, again, we definitely have to have a good game plan going in. So it doesn’t become a day-and-a-half endeavor and we can map that out.”

On his favorite parts of the match: “I actually have two. One was the fact that the Inner Circle wanted to repel down from helicopters. So my favorite part of the opening is that it didn’t happen because that scared the heck out of me. The liability with that, I didn’t want to deal with any of that. Chris [Jericho] made the request and I tried my hardest to facilitate that, and it just didn’t come to fruition, thank goodness. So that’s actually one of my favorite parts is that it didn’t happen. But I would say that live portion of it, to go up there, to be working security, and making sure everything went smoothly. To watch them in such a closed setting and listen to those fans. I could hear every single one of them behind me. You’re hearing comments like, ‘This is crazy. I can’t believe this is happening’. This was the first time back for so many people and it was a packed house. That was one of those moments that I’ll never forget. That was a really cool moment just to see it all come out. I know the boys wanted to work their asses off and put on a hell of a show and I could hear the results of it right behind us. It was great.”