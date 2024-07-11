AEW Stars & Panel Set for San Diego Comic-Con

– San Diego Comic-Con announced the panel details for AEW. AEW will be returning to Comic-Con for the first time since 2022. “AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring and Beyond” is scheduled for Thursday, July 25. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, International Champion Will Ospreay, Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidyw ill be in attendance for this year’s event.

The panel will be held at 3:30 pm in Room 6BCF. Here are all the details: