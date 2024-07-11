wrestling
AEW Stars & Panel Set for San Diego Comic-Con
– San Diego Comic-Con announced the panel details for AEW. AEW will be returning to Comic-Con for the first time since 2022. “AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring and Beyond” is scheduled for Thursday, July 25. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, International Champion Will Ospreay, Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidyw ill be in attendance for this year’s event.
The panel will be held at 3:30 pm in Room 6BCF. Here are all the details:
AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring and Beyond
Thursday July 25, 2024 3:30pm – 4:30pm PDT
Room 6BCF
After record-setting attendance inside Wembley Stadium and their biggest year ever, All Elite Wrestling continues to rise from the seeds of a wrestling revolution sewn in 2019 to a powerhouse global phenomenon that’s now home to some of wrestling’s biggest names. This year Comic-Con will be the intersection of major announcements across different fandoms, including a DC Comics partnership and an Adult Swim on-the-ground brand integration. In celebration of their five-year anniversary, AEW stars Swerve Strickland, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and Darby Allin take you inside the ropes for an all-access look at the evolution from a renegade upstart to one of the most watched weekly programs on television.
