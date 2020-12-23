wrestling / News
AEW Stars Reenact Another Scene From A Christmas Story for Upcoming Crossover
– TNT has released a new video of AEW stars re-enacting a scene from A Christmas Story in celebration of 24 hours of A Christmas Story on TNT/TBS, which kicks off on Christmas Eve. You can check out the new video below. The roster has created reenactments from several scenes from the film that are going to air on TNT and TBS on December 24.
