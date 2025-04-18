wrestling / News

AEW Summer Blockbuster TV Special Set For June

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Summer Blockbuster Image Credit: AEW

AEW is coming to Portland, Oregon for a Summer Blockbuster TV special in June. AEW announced the live four-hour TV special for June 11th, with tickets going on sale later this month:

