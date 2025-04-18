AEW Summer Blockbuster TV Special Set For June

AEW is coming to Portland, Oregon for a Summer Blockbuster TV special in June. AEW announced the live four-hour TV special for June 11th, with tickets going on sale later this month:

PORTLAND! AEW returns with a 4-HOUR LIVE TV SPECIAL — #AEWDynamite Summer Blockbuster — Wednesday, June 11 at the @ModaCenter’s Theater of the Clouds! 🎟️ Premium seats: April 22

🎟️ Presale: April 24

🎟️ On sale: April 28 pic.twitter.com/yiPJU8gj81 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025