wrestling / News
AEW Summer Blockbuster TV Special Set For June
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
AEW is coming to Portland, Oregon for a Summer Blockbuster TV special in June. AEW announced the live four-hour TV special for June 11th, with tickets going on sale later this month:
PORTLAND! AEW returns with a 4-HOUR LIVE TV SPECIAL — #AEWDynamite Summer Blockbuster — Wednesday, June 11 at the @ModaCenter’s Theater of the Clouds!
🎟️ Premium seats: April 22
🎟️ Presale: April 24
🎟️ On sale: April 28 pic.twitter.com/yiPJU8gj81
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2025
