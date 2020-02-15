wrestling / News

AEW Teases Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna Match

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fight For the Fallen Britt Baker AEW

– AEW appeared to tease a future matchup between Dr. Britt Baker and Shanna on Twitter today after they had a recent Twitter exchange. Initially, Baker wrote on Twitter, “The AEW women’s division. #rolemodel #dentist #MrStarbucks.”

Later on, Shanna wrote in response, “Nope. Not while I am a part of the AEW female division. There’s being cocky and then there’s being delusional. This one is lol gave me a good laugh tho.” The AEW account later tweeted, “Portugal’s Perfect Athlete vs. The Role Model?!” You can view those tweets below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Britt Baker, Shanna, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading