AEW Teases Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna Match

– AEW appeared to tease a future matchup between Dr. Britt Baker and Shanna on Twitter today after they had a recent Twitter exchange. Initially, Baker wrote on Twitter, “The AEW women’s division. #rolemodel #dentist #MrStarbucks.”

Later on, Shanna wrote in response, “Nope. Not while I am a part of the AEW female division. There’s being cocky and then there’s being delusional. This one is lol gave me a good laugh tho.” The AEW account later tweeted, “Portugal’s Perfect Athlete vs. The Role Model?!” You can view those tweets below.

😂 Nope. Not while I am a part of the @AEWrestling female division. There's being cocky and then there's being delusional. This one is 🤪 lol gave me a good laugh tho. https://t.co/cwPWvgRNL9 — Shanna シャナ (@Shannanjii) February 15, 2020