wrestling / News
AEW Teases Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna Match
– AEW appeared to tease a future matchup between Dr. Britt Baker and Shanna on Twitter today after they had a recent Twitter exchange. Initially, Baker wrote on Twitter, “The AEW women’s division. #rolemodel #dentist #MrStarbucks.”
Later on, Shanna wrote in response, “Nope. Not while I am a part of the AEW female division. There’s being cocky and then there’s being delusional. This one is lol gave me a good laugh tho.” The AEW account later tweeted, “Portugal’s Perfect Athlete vs. The Role Model?!” You can view those tweets below.
😂 Nope. Not while I am a part of the @AEWrestling female division. There's being cocky and then there's being delusional. This one is 🤪 lol gave me a good laugh tho. https://t.co/cwPWvgRNL9
— Shanna シャナ (@Shannanjii) February 15, 2020
Portugal's Perfect Athlete vs. The Role Model?! 👀 https://t.co/HRi9Gh94FO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV