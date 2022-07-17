wrestling
AEW News: Tony Khan Praises CM Punk On Anniversary Of WWE Title Win, Matt Hardy on Hey! (EW)
– CM Punk won the WWE Championship ten years ago today at Money in the Bank, and Tony Khan took to social media to praise the now-AEW star. Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at at MITB on June 17th, 2011 amid his feud with Cena and Vince McMahon and Khan posted to Twitter today, writing:
“11 years ago today @CMPunk set the wrestling world ablaze.
He’s every bit as good today & he’s the @AEW World Champion.
Check out
The First Dance,
All Out 2021,
Full Gear 2021,
Revolution 2022, +
Double or Nothing 2022
to see why & how CM Punk proved he’s still Best in the World”
11 years ago today @CMPunk set the wrestling world ablaze.
He’s every bit as good today & he’s the @AEW World Champion.
Check out
The First Dance,
All Out 2021,
Full Gear 2021,
Revolution 2022, +
Double or Nothing 2022
to see why & how CM Punk proved he’s still Best in the World
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 17, 2022
– The latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) is online with an appearance from Matt Hardy:
More Trending Stories
- The Godfather Defends JBL, Says He Was an ‘Old-School Wrestler’ and Not a Bully
- Smackdown Episode To Coincide With Anniversary Of Goldberg’s WCW Nitro Debut
- More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star