AEW News: Tony Khan Praises CM Punk On Anniversary Of WWE Title Win, Matt Hardy on Hey! (EW)

– CM Punk won the WWE Championship ten years ago today at Money in the Bank, and Tony Khan took to social media to praise the now-AEW star. Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at at MITB on June 17th, 2011 amid his feud with Cena and Vince McMahon and Khan posted to Twitter today, writing:

“11 years ago today @CMPunk set the wrestling world ablaze. He’s every bit as good today & he’s the @AEW World Champion.

Check out

The First Dance,

All Out 2021,

Full Gear 2021,

Revolution 2022, +

Double or Nothing 2022

to see why & how CM Punk proved he’s still Best in the World”

– The latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) is online with an appearance from Matt Hardy: