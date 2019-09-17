AEW News: Trademark Filed for ‘Dynamite,’ TV Guide Looks at Wednesday Night War

– PWInsider reports that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has filed for the trademark “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.” It should be noted that AEW has not yet announced a title for its weekly TNT TV series yet. Not that Dynamite will be that name, but it’s to officially get one yet.

– TV Guide.com published an article by Cory Barker looking at NXT on USA and AEW on TNT on Wednesday nights, noting how it’s good for wrestling. NXT debuts on the USA Network tomorrow night. Meanwhile, AEW makes its weekly TV debut on Wednesday, October 2.