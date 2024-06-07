AEW News: WBD Reportedly Happy With Dynamite Ratings, Shark Week Programming Tie-In Expected

– Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly happy with the direction of AEW Dynamite’s ratings over the past few weeks. PWInsider reports that a source in WBD said they’ve been very pleased with the upward trend for Dynamite’s numbers over the past four weeks.

This week’s episode hit the show’s highest marks in eight weeks.

– The site also notes that there is expected to be integration on AEW TV for Shark Week once again. The WBD programming week kicks off on July 7th. AEW has run Shark Week tie-ins for the last couple of years.