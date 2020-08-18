wrestling / News

AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament Cup Finals Set

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament Cup

The finals of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament Cup are now official for this weekend. On Monday’s episode of the special tournament series, The Nightmare Sisters and the team of Ivelisse and Diamante advanced to the finals by defeating The Swole Sisters and Tay Conti & Anna Jay, respectively.

The finals will take place on Saturday’s special episode of Dynamite, which is airing then instead of Wednesday due to the NBA Playoffs.

