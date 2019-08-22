Agency That Represents WWE And CM Punk Reached Out To FOX About Punk Co-Hosting FS1 Show

It should be stated upfront that this report is not saying that CM Punk has any kind of talks with WWE, because that is not the case. CM Punk has not had any talks with WWE. However, it seems that someone is interested in CM Punk having something to do with a WWE show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CAA, which represents both Punk and the WWE, reached out to FOX about Punk possibly co-hosting the upcoming FS1 talk show about WWE that is set to air soon. The idea is that Punk would be working with FOX, not WWE.

It should be noted that there have been no conversations with WWE or Punk regarding this situation. There have been absolutely no negotiations. It’s believed that WWE wouldn’t like the idea at all but “things change daily.” Punk’s agent reportedly brought the idea up, not Punk himself. Punk has been looking into commentary and has been doing that for lower-level MMA promotions.

It’s believed that if Punk wanted to, he could get himself a great deal out of this from a business standpoint with either WWE or even AEW, even though “both sides on a personal basis don’t like him.”

As for his wrestling, if he ever did that, one source in WWE noted that his style, like Daniel Bryan’s, was new to WWE at the time and different, but now it’s being done by “younger and better” wrestlers. However others in WWE claim there’s nothing to that belief. Once again, they also insist there is nothing to any rumors about possible talks.