Agent Barry Bloom Recalls Getting Jesse Ventura Cast In Predator, Vince McMahon’s Reaction

Jesse Ventura made his mark in cinematic history with a role in Predator, and his agent & manager Barry Bloom recently discussed getting the WWE Hall of Famer the role. Bloom was a guest on Talk is Jericho and talked about getting Ventura the role in the 1986 Arnold Schwarzenegger action-horror film, noting that he arranged auditions for Ventura who was frustrated by WWF getting a portion of his salary for non-wrestling gigs they negotiated for him.

Bloom noted that McMahon initially wanted to fire Bloom for arranging the role outside of WWE’s purview only to find out that Bloom didn’t work for WWE, and that once things were set McMahon asked to visit the set and meet Schwarzenegger to try and arrange an appearance for WrestleMania. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ventura meeting with the casting director for the part: “We’re into February 1986 and we walked into Jackie Burch’s office. She was no taller than five feet … I walk in first and she’s sitting at her desk, and behind me walks in Jesse barely makes the door – six-foot-four, but as wide, as well, totally great shape. And she gets up she goes, ‘Wow. You are you are big.’ And you he had still had the long locks and the earrings and the guns were showing and such. And he was he was amazing. She looked at him and said, ‘Let’s go over and meet Joel Silver.’ He looked him up and down, doesn’t say a word, waits about 10 to 15 seconds and he goes, ‘You’re perfect.'”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to Ventura being cast in the role: “And he said to him, ‘Well, do they have Schwarzenegger? Or do they say they have?'”

On McMahon trying to visit the set and meet Arnold Schwarzenegger: “I did what I could to set them up. I believe he went down. Obviously, Arnold didn’t do something at that time. But it was interesting how it went from doubt of Jessie to the fact that he wanted to be able to get Arnold.”