WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes Money in the Bank and Undertaker: The Last Ride, Kevin Nash Set For The Bump
– AJ Styles is excited for tonight’s Money in the Bank and Undertaker: The Last Ride and took to Twitter to hype them up. Styles posted to Twitter on Sunday morning:
There is so much to look forward to tonight for a @WWE fan… see the #Phenomenal one win the #MITB contract and then sit back and enjoy #TheLastRide with my newly-won briefcase. History will be made tonight, enjoy the show. @WWENetwork
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 10, 2020
– The Bump has announced that Kevin Nash will appear on this Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:
In just a few days, @RealKevinNash will be joining us on #WWETheBump!
Wednesday. 10am ET. See you there! pic.twitter.com/UwW0iabPR0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 10, 2020
