WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes Money in the Bank and Undertaker: The Last Ride, Kevin Nash Set For The Bump

– AJ Styles is excited for tonight’s Money in the Bank and Undertaker: The Last Ride and took to Twitter to hype them up. Styles posted to Twitter on Sunday morning:

There is so much to look forward to tonight for a @WWE fan… see the #Phenomenal one win the #MITB contract and then sit back and enjoy #TheLastRide with my newly-won briefcase. History will be made tonight, enjoy the show. @WWENetwork — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 10, 2020

– The Bump has announced that Kevin Nash will appear on this Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms: