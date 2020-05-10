wrestling / News

WWE News: AJ Styles Hypes Money in the Bank and Undertaker: The Last Ride, Kevin Nash Set For The Bump

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AJ Styles is excited for tonight’s Money in the Bank and Undertaker: The Last Ride and took to Twitter to hype them up. Styles posted to Twitter on Sunday morning:

– The Bump has announced that Kevin Nash will appear on this Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:

