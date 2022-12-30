AJ Styles Reportedly Injured At WWE Live Event

AJ Styles reportedly suffered an injury at a WWE Holiday Tour live event on Thursday. PWInsider reports that Styles got hurt during an OC vs. Judgment Day six-person mixed tag team match. Styles had to be helped to the back after the match.

According to the site, the injury is legitimate and not part of some angle. It is said to likely be an issue with his ankle, and he will get it checked out as soon as possible. There’s no word as to the severity of the injury and thus how long he might be out.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Styles for a quick and full recovery.