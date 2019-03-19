AJPW Dream Power Series 2019 at Korakuen Hall 3.19

AJPW ended the 2019 Dream Power Series on 3.19 with a packed house at Korakuen Hall. 1,615 people came to see three title matches in total with the main event being Kento Miyahara defend the Triple Crown title for the third time, against Naoya Nomura.

Here’s the results:

Atsushi Aoki, Hikaru Sato, Yusuke Okada defeat Atsuki Aoyagi, Dan Tamura & Hokuto Omori (9:38)

Jun Akiyama, TAJIRI, Ultimo Dragon defeat Black Menso-re, Masanobu Fuchi & Takao Omori (10:21)

Sweeper (Jake Lee & Ryouji Sai) defeat Yoshitatsu & Yuma Aoyagi (10:21)

Atsushi Maruyama, KAI & Zeus defeat Akir Francesco & The Bomber (Dylan James & Joe Doering) (11:17)

AJPW Junior Heavyweight Title match

Koji Iwamoto (c) defeats Kotaro Suzuki (13:18) – Excellent match that I would go out of my way to see. The Juniors in All Japan don’t do a lot of flips, so this is more hard hitting and fast action. The finishing sequence to this match was very good.

AJPW World Tag Team Title match

Violent Giants (Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama) defeats Strong BJ (Daisuke Sekimoto & Yuji Okabayashi) (c) (26:48) – If you’re into heavyweight tag team wrestling, this is the match for you. All four of these guys are monsters and hit hard. Excellent power match that could’ve gone either way. All strong offense, King’s Road type hitting.

Triple Crown title match

Kento Miyahara (c) defeats Naoya Nomura (28:58) – If you only have 30 minutes of free time for this show, then make sure this is the match you see. Incredible fire and passion from Nomura that will you have you believing that he can win the Triple Crown. Such a great match that had me buying every near fall until the end finally came. I can’t say enough good things about this match. Just watch it.

If you’re unfamiliar with where you can watch AJPW, they have their own streaming service right here.

Thanks to Cagematch for the times of the matches.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter where I tweet about puroresu and lucha libre.