Al Snow On Fan Reactions To His Gimmick, Says He Never Tried to Be Comedic About It

Al Snow is best known for his madcap gimmick in ECW and WWE, and he recently discussed how fans reacted to the character. Snow appeared on The Angle Podcast and talked about his time in WWE when he carried around “Head.” You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his gimmicks that were viewed as comedic: “I never really approached what I did in wrestling as being comedic. I thought it was just an effort to be entertaining. And everybody goes, you know, I was a comedic wrestler, and really, I wasn’t. The character was that I was insane. And what was funny, or what I like to call dark humor, was you laughing at the fact that I had an altered view of reality and was willing and capable of just doing about anything that made sense for me because the character was insane. I had lost touch with reality, so it put me in a lot of funny circumstances [and] entertaining situations. And my reactions, of course, were suited to the character, but they came across as comedic.”

On when he started noticing the reactions to the gimmick: “Right out of the gate. And really, it’s not so much when you’re developing, let’s say a persona, we call it in the wrestling business a gimmick, it’s twofold. One is for the performer. It’s actually who that person is just with the volume turned way up … I have a tendency to be a little sarcastic, and I can be sardonic and a smart a*s.

“And at the time when I started doing the head, it was a vehicle or an avenue for me to — I had a lot of frustration professionally that it became a way to vent that. And for the audience, it gave them a character and persona that they could now relate to and could describe and to believe in. And you could turn to your friends and go, ‘Hey, there’s this guy that talks to a head. He’s completely insane.’ And in a sentence or less, you knew who I was, what I was about, and why you wanted to watch me.”