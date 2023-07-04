Al Snow on Why He Finds Wrestlers More Generic Now

– During a recent appearance on The Angle Podcast, former WWE Superstar Al Snow critiqued the wrestling business and how he finds today’s wrestlers to be very generic and lacking more definable qualities. Snow’s comments started over a discussion regarding wrestling theme music, and the host Joey Karni expressing that wrestling entrance themes now lack a signature identity since many of them are produced by the same people.

Al Snow shared his thoughts on finding wrestlers being more generic now, stating (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think that’s because the wrestlers themselves are more generic and not so definable, and as a result, an offshoot of that lack of definition — of definability — translates into the music, you know what I mean?” Snow continued, “I think, for a musician creating entrance music, if you don’t give them a definable [character], … you’re not going to get that music.”