wrestling / News
Al Snow on Why He Finds Wrestlers More Generic Now
– During a recent appearance on The Angle Podcast, former WWE Superstar Al Snow critiqued the wrestling business and how he finds today’s wrestlers to be very generic and lacking more definable qualities. Snow’s comments started over a discussion regarding wrestling theme music, and the host Joey Karni expressing that wrestling entrance themes now lack a signature identity since many of them are produced by the same people.
Al Snow shared his thoughts on finding wrestlers being more generic now, stating (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think that’s because the wrestlers themselves are more generic and not so definable, and as a result, an offshoot of that lack of definition — of definability — translates into the music, you know what I mean?” Snow continued, “I think, for a musician creating entrance music, if you don’t give them a definable [character], … you’re not going to get that music.”
More Trending Stories
- MLW’s Court Bauer Responds To Allegations of Jacob Fatu No-Showing Independent Events
- Maxxine Dupri Sunbathing in a Bikini, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys