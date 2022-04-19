Alan Angels Reflects On 2020 Match With Kenny Omega, Says It Was Supposed To Be Shorter

Alan Angels was interviewed on Missing The Marks and he looked back on his polarizing 2020 match with Kenny Omega. Angles revealed the match was only supposed to go on for four minutes.

On his match with Kenny Omega being longer than planned: “Everyone says (it was 10 minutes), it was actually like six minutes and 30 seconds,” he said. “The funny thing is, we were actually slated for four (minutes), which is the crazy part because we went way over, but if anybody can go over, it’s him [Kenny]. I met up with him, we started talking about the match, originally, we planned a four minute match, but then he kept adding stuff that he wanted to do and I was like, ‘I don’t think this is going to be four minutes,’ but I’m not going to say no because this is my chance. Once we planned it all, we went out there and just did it. It went about six minutes and 30 seconds. Everybody says, ‘he went ten minutes with Alan Angels,’ it was only six minutes, guys, come on. He was super giving that day and I owe my career to, I have four people in mind that I owe my career to, and he’s definitely on the list. A lot of negativity towards that match, but a lot of positive stuff, too. I definitely got more bookings out that and I got a job out of it. I’m not mad about it.”

On being nervous ahead of the match: “There were definitely some nerves, for sure, we did two days of filming at the Nightmare Factory,” Angels said. “The Wednesday show, we did a live Dynamite, then we filmed a few dark matches. On Thursday, we were literally there all day, from nine in the morning to 12 at night. The first day, I wrestled on Dynamite and it was me and Preston Vance, we were in Dark Order masks, we had the full body suit on. We wrestled Dustin & QT and it went fine. QT came to me after and said he thinks I’m going to wrestle Kenny the next day. I had plenty of time to think about it. Sometimes, I wish, they came up to me and were like, ‘You’re wrestling Kenny in an hour,’ then I wouldn’t have time to think about it. I had to go home, sleep, the nerves kind of got to me. I’m so nervous before matches but then you get out there and don’t feel nervous. All the gyms were closed so I felt I looked like shit. I have a little gym in my basement and that night at 2 am, I had a little workout. I also couldn’t tan, so that sucked.”