Alex Kane Weighs In On Don King Being Being Part Of Bomaye Fight Club In MLW

Legendary fight promoter Don King is part of the Bomaye Fight Club in MLW, and Alex Kane couldn’t be happier. It was announced earlier this year that King was the financial backer of the MLW stable, and Kane weighed in on the situation in an interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling.

“It’s awesome,” Kane said (per Fightful). “Again, it comes back to representation. To have a powerful figure in sports, such a powerful figure in the black community behind me and this movement, this revolution is what I call it, it doesn’t get any more epic than that. You can’t top that. A lot of my friends from college, they don’t watch professional wrestling too much. They’ll watch some of my matches and stuff like that, but when they heard Don King was back, they’re like, ‘Oh, so you legit legit now. We doing big things now.'”

He continued, “I would imagine that a Don King who didn’t like my work or wasn’t vibing with what I had going on, he wouldn’t have agreed to it. I don’t want to say it puts me on the level of a Mike Tyson or Muhammad All, but I gotta be in that conversation.”

Kane is the MLW World Champion and will defend the title against Matt Cardona at MLW One-Shot on Thursday.