Alex Shelley Recalls Stepping Away From Wrestling During Pandemic

Alex Shelley took some time off from his wrestling career during the pandemic, and he talked about that decision in a recent interview. Sabin stepped away from the ring in early 2021 due to his work as a physical therapy clinician, making his return in September of that year. He spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.Co for a new interview and explained how it was necessary as a safety precaution.

“I just did what I had to do,” Shelley said (per Fightful). “At the time, pre-COVID, I was offered contracts from multiple companies and I probably would have signed one of them, but COVID happened. When I saw the entertainment industry take a hit, a pretty brutal hit, I thought this would be a poor time for me to put all my eggs in the entertainment basket.”

He continued, “So I was working as a physical therapy clinician at the time, and a lot of people needed help, that’s for sure. So our clinic stayed open throughout the pandemic. I worked all throughout the pandemic, and as regulations changed, as the COVID situation changed, my company basically mandated that we got vaccinated, but that was gonna take a period of time, and I had to cancel wrestling bookings because of that. It broke my heart to do so, but physical therapy was my livelihood, and I had patients to take care of, and I did what I had to do. So COVID was strange times for everybody.”

Shelley is now the TNA World Champion and will defend the title against Moose at Hard to Kill this weekend.