wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Recalls Stepping Away From Wrestling During Pandemic

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Alex Shelley Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Alex Shelley took some time off from his wrestling career during the pandemic, and he talked about that decision in a recent interview. Sabin stepped away from the ring in early 2021 due to his work as a physical therapy clinician, making his return in September of that year. He spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.Co for a new interview and explained how it was necessary as a safety precaution.

“I just did what I had to do,” Shelley said (per Fightful). “At the time, pre-COVID, I was offered contracts from multiple companies and I probably would have signed one of them, but COVID happened. When I saw the entertainment industry take a hit, a pretty brutal hit, I thought this would be a poor time for me to put all my eggs in the entertainment basket.”

He continued, “So I was working as a physical therapy clinician at the time, and a lot of people needed help, that’s for sure. So our clinic stayed open throughout the pandemic. I worked all throughout the pandemic, and as regulations changed, as the COVID situation changed, my company basically mandated that we got vaccinated, but that was gonna take a period of time, and I had to cancel wrestling bookings because of that. It broke my heart to do so, but physical therapy was my livelihood, and I had patients to take care of, and I did what I had to do. So COVID was strange times for everybody.”

Shelley is now the TNA World Champion and will defend the title against Moose at Hard to Kill this weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Shelley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading