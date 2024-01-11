Alex Shelley Recalls Suffering His Worst Injury At NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 2013

Alex Shelley recently looked back at the worst injury that he suffered in his career, which happened at NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 2013. Shelley spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and talked about the injury, which involved him, cracking his skull at the show.

“I have a couple pretty bad ones,” Shelley said (per Fightful). “But I’m very fortunate to have not had anything that’s taken me out for a really, really long period of time. Six to eight weeks is minimal compared to what some people go throug0.”

He continued, “I cracked my skull open and I didn’t know it in the New Japan Best of the Super Juniors in 2013, and foolishly, I wrestled twice that night. So I cracked it in the first match and then wrestled again in the finals. I had some complications from that for a little bit, and I had to get a CT scan. That was a big work-up. I’m very, very lucky nothing serious came from that, but that was maybe one of the more intense injuries.”