wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Costs The Fiend Against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 (Clips)
The Fiend was fully reborn at WrestleMania 37 and faced off with Randy Orton, but he fell due to the actions of his acolyte, Alexa Bliss. Orton pinned The Fiend in the opening match of night two of the PPV after The Fiend, who was about to hit Orton with Sister Abigail, was distracted by Bliss.
Just as Wyatt was about to hit his move, Bliss appeared on a giant toy box next to the ring, covered in black ichor. That drew the Fiend’s attention and Orton hit the RKO for the win. Afterward, The Fiend stared off with Bliss until the lights went out, and when they came back both Bliss and The Fiend were gone.
You can check out pics and video from the match below. Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.
This feels correct. #WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/meBYNgMrX3
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
𝒜𝓈𝒽𝑒𝓈 𝓉𝑜 𝒶𝓈𝒽𝑒𝓈, 𝒹𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝒹𝓊𝓈𝓉.
𝐻𝐸 𝒽𝒶𝓈 𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓊𝓇𝓃𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝑜𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒾𝓃𝒶𝓁 𝒻𝑜𝓇𝓂.#WrestleMania #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/ev86MF21eY
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
.@AlexaBliss_WWE missed you all terribly. 😈 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/b7pyFcHFAB
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Were you expecting someone else, @RandyOrton? #WrestleMania #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/2GlynUGtoZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
HE is in control. #WrestleMania @WWEBrayWyatt @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/07d3vkvtFl
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
Just like old times. 🙃 #TheFiend #WrestleMania @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/O04dtwSx00
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
Oh, @RandyOrton. You of all people should know that #TheFiend does not go down easily. 🙃 😂 #WrestleMania @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/tu7ZKnsZ8m
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
#TheFiend is BACK in full force, and that's bad news for @RandyOrton.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/casJvgIn5c
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
What has become of @AlexaBliss_WWE? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tkGHSfybyF
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Uhhhhh….
Did @AlexaBliss_WWE just cost #TheFiend his match against @RandyOrton? #WrestleMania @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/2MzBEPiTpP
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Someone help us understand. #WrestleMania #TheFiend @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/2TGyCafFYV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Vince McMahon Dislikes Nodding and Sneezing
- Shawn Michaels Recalls WrestleMania 25 Match With The Undertaker, Working Through Injury At WrestleMania 14
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37