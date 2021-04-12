Alexa Bliss Costs The Fiend Against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 (Clips)

The Fiend was fully reborn at WrestleMania 37 and faced off with Randy Orton, but he fell due to the actions of his acolyte, Alexa Bliss. Orton pinned The Fiend in the opening match of night two of the PPV after The Fiend, who was about to hit Orton with Sister Abigail, was distracted by Bliss.

Just as Wyatt was about to hit his move, Bliss appeared on a giant toy box next to the ring, covered in black ichor. That drew the Fiend’s attention and Orton hit the RKO for the win. Afterward, The Fiend stared off with Bliss until the lights went out, and when they came back both Bliss and The Fiend were gone.

