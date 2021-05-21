Alexander Wolfe On His WWE Release, What Company Told Him, His Role In Imperium

In a recent interview with Sport1, Alexander Wolfe discussed his WWE release, the reasoning he was given from WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Alexander Wolfe of his WWE release and his experience in NXT: “I got a call from WWE on Wednesday and was told that my contract was not extended. It wasn’t officially a dismissal because my contract expires on June 15th. From then on I am no longer a wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment. Strangely, it hit me less hard than I expected. I’m quite relaxed and happy, I don’t feel like pitying myself. First of all, I am generally a positive person, secondly, I can look back on six wonderful years at WWE with great and unique experiences, thirdly, I have had a plan B for a long time, which I am now tackling – and I also have little time to complain about it. because I have to organize a big move within four weeks, move furniture, cancel subscriptions, all the bells and whistles. It goes on and I am in good spirits that I can now apply everything I have learned elsewhere, where it is just as appreciated – maybe even more.”

On whether he was disappointed in his role in Imperium and how the group is used within the company: “You could have made a lot more of it, definitely, especially because I don’t think the story has been told out for a long time, I thought it was funny to hear now that I can’t stay. But there will be reasons why the decision makers have decided this now. Maybe there was not enough interest in the audience that you wanted to reach, maybe someone was of the opinion that it was not going in the right direction. It’s a shame, but can’t be changed.”

On WWE’s reasoning for releasing him: “The reason I was given was the pandemic time that savings are still necessary due to the global event restrictions. Well, that’s better than no reason at all, but ultimately you know: WWE makes so much money that no firing is really mandatory. But it is what it is. The machine continues to run, the parts are replaced. I see, that’s the business. I can say so much: I am proud of what I have achieved. I know I could have achieved more, but in a league like WWE you don’t have everything in your own hands. You have to control what you can control, I don’t think I can blame myself in that regard.”