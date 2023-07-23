Alicia Fox Names Deonna Purrazzo, Toni Storm & More As Opponents She’d Like to Face

Alicia Fox is heading back to the ring as Vix Crow, and she recently named her list of opponents she’d like to face. Crow spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and talked about who she’d like to compete against, naming Deonna Purrazzo, Toni Storm and more.

“I want to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo,” she said (per Fightful). “I’ve been watching Deonna. There’s AEW, Toni Storm, I like her. Paige, obviously. I love Ruby [Soho]. I mean, those kinds of girls, I know they’ve got grit and stuff, but there are so many women that I’ve been seeing here [at Reality of Wrestling].”

She continued, “There also are a lot of girls in other promotions and I’m like right now I can’t even think I mean, I just want everyone.”

Crow exited WWE in May and has talked about her intent to return to the ring since.