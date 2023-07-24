wrestling / News
Alicia Fox On The Meaning Behind Her New Ring Name, Transitioning From WWE
Alicia Fox has taken on the ring name of Vix Crow now that she’s left WWE, and she recently talked about the name and more. Fox spoke with MuscleManMalcom for a new interview and explained that the name comes from her real name Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford She also discussed moving into life after WWE, noting that it’s been a strange transitional period.
“It’s a weird transition just because of — I think it’s in my innermost self that’s strangely transitioning because in my mind I’m like, ‘What was the last match I had? Was I good? Did I look like I could perform?’ All these things,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “But in that particular chapter in my life [with WWE], it wasn’t really expected to get much feedback. So, in this chance, I feel so inspired for many, many reasons.”
SHe continued, “I feel so inspired that this is an independent sphere. I can create here, and it’s okay. So it makes me, in my innermost self, wonder, ‘Well, what was my problem before and how am I going to fix it going forward?’ Because regardless if it’s the business, … am I going to perform to the best of my ability? I’m going to do my best. So, I need to just get it out of it.”
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Says Cena And Kazarian Can Put Away A Dozen Pounds Of Poultry In One Sitting
- Seth Rollins Says Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings Are ‘Silly’, Claims There Are ‘Moles Everywhere’
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Gave Up On TNA, Feels The Impact Brand Is ‘Tainted Forever’
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs