All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Cassidy will defend his title against Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s show.

In addition, Tony Khan has announced that BCC members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will face the Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds on the show. You can see the updated card below:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* Hangman Page speaks