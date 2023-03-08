wrestling / News
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Cassidy will defend his title against Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s show.
In addition, Tony Khan has announced that BCC members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will face the Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds on the show. You can see the updated card below:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
* Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* Hangman Page speaks
Tomorrow, 3/8
Sacramento, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Silver/Reynolds vs Moxley/Claudio
After weeks of altercations between
Dark Order and BCC throughout @AEWonTV, re-enter Mox, aiming to make a statement after the Texas Death Match at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/JhTOWgUIP2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on Vince McMahon at WWE Raw, Reactions to His Return, His New Mustache
- Backstage Update on This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Jake Roberts Reveals the One Time Bill Watts Showed Him Compassion
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Steiner Brothers’ WCW Return In 1996, Splitting Them Up In ’98