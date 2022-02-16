Amanda Huber, Aubrey Edwards Push Back on Rumors Around Brandi Rhodes’ AEW Exit

Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit has spurred a host of rumors, and both Amanda Huber and Aubrey Edwards have shot down one regarding Brandi. As reported yesterday, the couple officially departed AEW with reports that Cody Rhodes may be headed to WWE. Since then, some rumors have spread online that “nobody has anything nice to say about Brandi’s departure.”

Huber posted a thread to her Twitter account shooting down a host of speculation, including that the whole thing is an elaborate work. She wrote:

“The past 24 on my social timeline have been incredibly frustrating. ‘iTs A wOrK’ I assure you. It’s not. ‘oNcE a WoRkEr, aLwAyS a wOrKeR’ Yes. I’ve been in pro wrestling at 20 years this spring. I have no reason to “work” an angle from my community position.” “My [sic] very proud of my community position and very thankful for Cody for creating this and thinking so highly of me. I would never do anything that would jeopardize the genuineness of what we do at @AEWCommunity”

She went on to add:

“Also seeing articles that say ‘nobody has anything nice to say about Brandi’s departure’ That is such utter bulls**t. Brandi was a consummate professional. She is incredibly strong and professional and caring. While I’m not in the locker room, I’m far from ‘nobody'” “. @jameelajamil has an entire thread about how gaslighting celebrity women. I’m sure there are a few open mouths saying something negative but they do not speak for me and many people I know.” “I know I shouldn’t give this nonsense attention but it’s frustrating to see 2 people I care about being dragged. Believe it or not, you can not share a vision with a company and leave with nothing but love and respect for it.”

Edwards chimes in as well, saying:

“The ‘nobody has anything nice to say about Brandi’ line is such a crock of s**t. I had multiple meetings with Brandi every week for various projects. She’s professional, hard working, and gets shit done. She’s a friend of mine and I’m gutted to see her go.”

