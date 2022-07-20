Amanda Huber Doesn’t Feel AEW Has Exploited Brodie Lee Jr., Talks His Future In Wrestling

In an interview with Men’s Health, Amanda Huber spoke about AEW using her son, Brodie Lee Jr., on television and if she feels he’s been exploited. She said that she didn’t and also spoke about his future in wrestling. Here are highlights:

On making sure Brodie focuses on his grades: “I know he wants to be a wrestler. I fully support that. But if he changes his mind, I don’t want him to be stuck.”

On those who claim AEW is exploiting him: “That’s not it, either! [AEW handled the situation with] such grace and such kindness that I personally don’t feel like they’ve exploited him, or taken advantage of us. Everything’s always felt to me like it’s done with nothing but love. I think people are skeptical and pessimistic and assume that it’s a lot more sinister than it is.”

On Brodie getting access to his royalties and merchandise sales when he turns 18: “Again, everybody would have a different way of handling this. I’m doing my best. I’m trying. There’s a good chance I’m screwing something up along the way.”

On what Brodie’s father would think of his dream: He would tell you he absolutely hates it. But I could tell you that deep down, in his heart, he would be just bubbling over the moon.”

Brodie on wanting to wrestle: “[Being involved] helps me because, like, I am ‘Carrying the Legacy’ of my dad. I do it because I love it. And my dad did it.”