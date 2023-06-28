wrestling / News

Andre Chase Returns, Reunites With Thea Hail & Duke Hudson On WWE NXT

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andre Chase WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Chase U has its headmaster back, with Andre Chase making his return on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Chase make his first appearance on the brand since NXT Spring Breakkin’ when he came down to the ring after Tiffany Stratton defeated Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak berated Hail for the loss despite being responsible and when Hudson intervened, he got beaten down. Chase then came out and made the save, with Dempsey and Gulak sent to the outside:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andre Chase, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading