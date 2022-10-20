– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up, featuring Andre Chase vs. Javier Bernal, and more. You can check out the full lineup and preview below:

* Andre Chase vs. Javier Bernal

* Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Bryson Montana vs. Duke Hudson

Chase and Bernal primed for exciting collision on NXT Level Up

On a star-studded edition of NXT Level Up, Andre Chase and Javier Bernal are primed for a thrilling main-event collision, Myles Borne will tangle with Ikemen Jiro, and Bryson Montana locks horns with Duke Hudson.

Tirelessly dealing out “teachable moments” to anyone who will listen, Chase has quickly established himself as one of the early pillars of NXT Level Up, having won all seven of his matches on WWE’s newest brand while competing in the singles ranks and teaming with Bodhi Hayward.

Chase is in for an unpredictable battle with Bernal, who has flashed a newfound willingness to bend or outright break the rules in victories against Ru Feng and Borne. Will the always-prepared Chase University Professor be ready for Bernal’s antics?

And after chasing his first career win for several months, Borne seems to be putting the pieces together following hard-earned victories over Dante Chen and Guru Raaj.

He’ll aim for his third straight NXT Level Up win when he clashes with Jiro, who most recently teamed up with Tank Ledger to defeat Montana and Hudson and remains one of the most popular Superstars in the NXT Arena.

Plus, after failing to get on the same page and falling to Ledger and Jiro in tag team action last week, Hudson and Montana will attempt to take out their frustrations on one another. Hudson is 4-0 in singles competition on NXT Level Up, and that unblemished mark will be put to the test against the powerful Montana.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!