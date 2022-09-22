Andre Chase vs. Myles Borne Headlines This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up. In the main event, Andre Chase faces Myles Borne. You can see the full preview and lineup below:

* Andre Chase vs. Myles Borne

* Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana

* Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz

Chase and Borne to throw down on NXT Level Up

On a can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up, Andre Chase clashes with Myles Borne in a highly anticipated main event, Dante Chen locks horns with Bryson Montana, and Indi Hartwell engages Valentina Feroz.

The pressure is on for the dean of Chase University to provide his latest “teachable moment” to prized pupils Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail, and he’ll need to use all his ring smarts if he is to defeat Borne, a hard-hitting newcomer.

Borne may still be finding his footing in WWE, but he turned in an impressive effort in a loss to Duke Hudson in his most recent appearance on NXT Level Up and will be seeking a signature win against Chase.

Chen is seeking his fourth win in his last five matches on NXT Level Up but accomplishing the feat will require him to outmaneuver Montana, an impressive athletic specimen.

Montana’s only win came when he took down Ru Feng, but the colossal competitor has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Quincy Elliott and others.

Hartwell, who has gradually become more aggressive in recent weeks, is hoping to improve to 2-0 on NXT Level Up after previously beating Amari Miller in a barnburner.

One of the more popular competitors on WWE’s newest brand, Feroz aims for a bounce-back performance after a recent loss to Hail.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.