Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo Announced For AEW Dynamite
Deonna Purrazzo will battle Anna Jay on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that The Virtuosa will compete against Jay on Wednesday’s show, with Toni Storm on commentary for the bout.
Purrazzo called out Storm in her AEW debut last week and then defeated Red Velvet in her first match for the company over the weekend. You can see the updated card for the show, which airs live on TBS, below:
* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. HOOK
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
Toni Storm on commentary
* We’ll hear from The Young Bucks
TOMORROW
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@annajay___ vs @DeonnaPurrazzo
Anna Jay, after a huge win last Wednesday + a close call at #AEWBOTB9, fights The Virtuosa, making her Dynamite debut after a win Saturday,
with Timeless Toni Storm on commentary TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/baapHXd6RZ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 16, 2024