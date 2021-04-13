Annual WWE Stockholder Meeting Taking Place Next Month

WWE has announced that their annual stockholder meeting will take place late next month. The company announced to its stockholders that the annual meeting will take place on May 27th at 11 AM ET. You can see all the details below per PWInsider:

Dear WWE Stockholder: April 13, 2021

You are cordially invited to attend virtually WWE’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held on May 27, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details of the business to be conducted at this year’s Annual Meeting are described in the attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement. This year’s Annual Meeting will again be a virtual meeting of stockholders, conducted via live audio webcast. We have designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online access and participation. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As a stockholder, you are being asked to vote on important matters. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, your vote is important.

We therefore encourage you to vote. After reading the attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, please promptly fill out and submit your proxy. We also invite you to utilize the convenience of Internet voting at the website indicated on the enclosed proxy card.

Alternatively, you can vote by telephone or complete, sign, date and promptly return via mail the enclosed proxy card. If you virtually attend the meeting and wish to vote during the meeting, you will have the opportunity to do& so, even if you have already voted, and any such vote will supersede all of your prior votes.

On behalf of the WWE Board of Directors, I greatly appreciate your continued support.