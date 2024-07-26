wrestling / News
Matches Added To AEW Battle of the Belts XI, AEW Collision
During the AEW x Adult Swim event at San Diego Comic-Con, Tony Khan announced another match for Battle of the Belts XI. Willow Nightingale will take on Deonna Purrazzo. However, Khan did not specify if Nightingale’s CMLL Women’s World title is on the line. Here is the updated lineup:
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Undisputed Kingdom vs. TBD
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Meanwhile, Khan also announced a match between Orange Cassidy and Johnny TV for AEW Collision, which also happens Saturday. That updated lineup includes:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV
* FTR in action
@TonyKhan is here!!!! And announced matches for #AEWCollision
This is amazing #SDCC pic.twitter.com/gLX4xeNuFX
— Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast (@kenny_sports) July 26, 2024
