Anthem Media Reportedly Requested PPP Loan From US Government

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, the parent company for Impact Wrestling, asked the US government for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. This allowed Anthem to save 106 jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears this is the only major wrestling company to request a loan. According to the Department of Treasury filing on April 5, the loan was between $150,000 and $350,000.

Impact was forced to cancel it’s Wrestlemania week event ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ in Florida due to the pandemic. They are still running empty arena tapings, however, and will hold Slammiversary on July 18. They have not made any cuts due to the pandemic, although names like Michael Elgin, Dave Crist, Joey Ryan and Tessa Blanchard were released for unrelated reasons.