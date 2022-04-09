wrestling / News
WWE News: APA on After The Bell, First-Time WWE Champions at WrestleMania Video, WWE Now India
– The APA were the guests on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the video below, described as follows:
“This week, we bring you an exclusive chat at WrestleMania 38 with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons, who discuss their careers, this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class and so much more!”
– WWE posted a new video looking at first-time WWE World Champions at WrestleMania. You can see it below:
– WWE Now India looked at Veer Mahaan’s Raw arrival:
