WWE News: Apollo Crews Defeats Kevin Owens on Smackdown, Mysterios vs. Alpha Academy Clip

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Apollo Crews WrestleMania 37

– Apollo Crews got a big win in his first official Intercontinental Title defense on Smackdown, defeating Kevin Owens (with some help). Tonight’s show saw Owens challenge Crews for the title, but lose after Commander Azeez caused a distraction. After the match, Owens hit Crews with a Stunner but Azeez came in and knocked Owens out, only to have Sami Zayn come and dance over Owens’ body:

– WWE posted a clip of the Mysterios defeating Alpha Academy on this week’s show, as you can see below. After the match, the two suggested that they want to make history as the first father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE:

