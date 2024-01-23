Appeal Of WrestleMania 38 Injury Lawsuit To Be Ruled On Without Hearing

The planned hearing for an appeal of the lawsuit filed by a fan against WWE over an injury suffered at WrestleMania 38 will no longer. As previously reported, Marvin Jackson had filed an appeal over the the dismissal lawsuit alleging he suffered an injury due to pyrotechnics at the event.

The appeal was originally set for a February 5th hearing on arguments of the appeal, but PWInsider reports that both Jackson and WWE have been informed the court will rule on the appeal without a hearing. There is no timetable on when such a ruling will be issued.

Jackson alleged that he had lost hearing due to pyrotechnics at the PPV, where he was an “invitee.” WWE had argued that fans had to check boxes before buying tickets online agreeing to the terms and provisions which included agreements to enter arbitration over legal issues. While Jackson maintained he had never agreed to the terms and conditions requiring arbitration by WWE as he was not the purchaser of the tickets to the event, the court agreed with WWE on the issue and dismissed the suit with prejudice, which meant it cannot be re-filed in the same court.

Jackson had requested a jury trial and was seeking more than $1 million including damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.