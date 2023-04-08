Ariel Helwani Weighs In On WWE-UFC Merger and Endeavor Deal

In an interview with Recode Media (via Fightful), combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani gave his thoughts on Endeavor acquiring WWE and merging it with UFC into a new company. Helwani has had issues with Dana White in the past, and recently has made appearances for WWE.

He said: “[Nick Khan] has long been a combat sports fan. I think he may have even talked to you about it. I mean, his first entry into this world of representation was the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach. He’s long been a huge boxing fan, MMA fan, obviously pro wrestling fan as well. By the way, having Nick Khan and having Ari Emanuel… arguably two of the most influential agents of the last decade plus together at the negotiation table. Then you add a Dana White, you add a Vince McMahon. The characters here, the personalities here… Very much larger than life. Those two guys though, in particular… Ari and Nick, I think a lot of people in the business would say two of the very best at what they do in terms of negotiation, and now they are together.“