– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Arn Anderson discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW early last year, how long he wants to continue working in AEW, and more. Below are some highlights:

Arn Anderson on speaking to Cody Rhodes after the Royal Rumble: “Yeah, we have. I was with Cody from day one, the first time he walked in one of the buildings and was looking around. He was still in high school. I have a rich history with his family, certainly his father and his brother. When the decision was being made to leave, there was gonna be a lot of backlash and a lot of different opinions, but here’s the way that thing was based. In this business, wrestlers are always changing companies all the time. It’s the history. When you make that decision based on the birth of your child and the things you want out of your marriage and being a new father, how can it be the wrong decision?”

On Tony Khan supporting the decision Cody Rhodes made: “Tony Khan is a great human being. He cares about the talent. In as much as I’m sure he hated losing Cody, but if that was his decision, he was going to support it. There’s no ill feelings. We’re all friends. All the talent are friends, not all, but a lot of us are friends. The fact that we work for rival companies, you know, that’s just the way it is. Everybody can’t work for the same company. I think a lot of Cody. I think he’s going to do wonders for their company. I’m so happy for the success that he’s enjoying. He’s going to make them glad they got him and I’m sure there’s a lot of days we’re gonna wish we still had him. He’s A-class talent, that’s for sure.”

On if he plans to retire when his contract is up: “Well, Brock’s got about, I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that. I’m having a great time. I’m enjoying working for the company and I’m going to certainly get that last year now. What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don’t know. I look at things and always have going all the way back to WCW when contracts came out. When you get a guaranteed contract, your wife has the luxury of planning your life because they do it anyway. To know much time and it’s not something that’s not going to change and all that, you can map your life out. That gives me another year and a half almost to help Brock every which way I can.”

On wanting to stay in AEW: “It takes a long time to learn this business, locker room etiquette, travel and all these things, going through airports, what sign means what. You get some of these major airports plus international travel, if you don’t pay attention and you don’t have somebody there to kind of guide you, it’s not that easy to learn.”

“I will stay with AEW as long as they want me. That’s my one thing, and I said that after I left, well, I was canned by WWE. I don’t want to be anywhere that I’m not wanted anyway, not for one minute, not for any amount of money, not for one second. If at the end of the contract, if they would like for me to stay aboard in some limited capacity, I would love to.”