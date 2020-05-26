Various News: Schwarzenegger Honors Shad Gaspard, Zack Ryder & Jordynne Grace File for Trademarks, The Rock WWE Network Compilation

– Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram today to pay his respects to Shad Gaspard: “On my bike ride today I stopped to pay respects to Shad Gaspard. He was such a positive force in the gym and the world. He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero. My thoughts are with his family.”

– WWE has added The Rock’s Most Electrifying Matches compilation to WWE Network featuring:

* Triple H vs. The Rock for the WWF Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) – Summerslam 1998

* The Rock vs. Kurt Angle for the WWF Championship – No Way Out 2001

* “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-8

* The Rock vs. Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Championship – Vengeance 2002

* The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIX

* The Rock vs. John Cena – WrestleMania XXVIII

* The Rock vs. Erick Rowan WrestleMania 32

– PWInsider reports that Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, has filed to trademark “MAJOR PLAYER” for:

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

– PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace applied to trademark “THE HOSSETTE” for: