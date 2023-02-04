Aron Stevens Defends Tyrus, Says He’s a ‘Standup Human Being’

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and defended Tyrus regarding some criticisms. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Aron Stevens on Tyrus: “It’s funny when people say, ‘Oh, his political views,’ if he’s on a certain news station that’s associated with political views that are kind of falling one side of the fence or another. If you actually listen to what Tyrus has to say, very different story. The reason he is so popular, the reason he had the best-selling book on Barnes & Noble and Amazon — and I’m not talking just wrestling, top 10 in general — just because of the life story he went through as a disadvantaged child, dealing with racism the way he did.”

On Tyrus being a standup human being: “He is a standup human being. He has been there for me, and again, him as champion I will stand by because people, I think for the wrong reason, they go after him and it’s bogus.”