Aron Stevens on Jordan Clearwater Being Ready as a Top Talent for TV

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, wrestler Aron Stevens shared his thoughts on up and coming wrestling talents, noting Jordan Clearwater as someone who is ready to be a big name on television. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Aron Stevens on up and coming talents: “I’m talking about the people that are up and coming and that truly want something more than what the current state of the business is giving them. I use Kerry Morton as an example, him and Ricky and what goes on there. The learning that goes on there and how to learn to do TV and presenting yourself like a star. You know, Jordan Clearwater is an example that I use because if you look at him and you look at where he was two years ago. In 24 months, Jordan Clearwater in my opinion, I would put him on any television show today and he is ready for it. I know, I’ve been there from the start with him, in the NWA anyway.”

On how Clearwater has developed as a talent: “It’s just amazing to see that development. If you look at how Jordan Clearwater presents himself and how a lot of mainstream AEW [talent] present themselves, how mainstream WWE [talent] present themselves. Mainstream IMPACT, mainstream Ring Of Honor. I’m saying this not to single a promotion out, but I’m saying this across the board and there are some very talented people across the board. But if you look at how Jordan Clearwater presents himself, I would put him anywhere in any promotion and have him be one of the top talent there immediately because number one, he can get it done in the ring and number two, he’s willing to learn and he has the right attitude.”