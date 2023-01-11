Aron Stevens Shares His Thoughts on WWE Sale Rumors

– In a new clip from an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) commented on the rumors of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Stevens stated the following:

“I think we have to wait and see. I think when, obviously when deals like this come into place — to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they’re not there thinking steps ahead would be crazy. And you know what? We’re going to just have to wait and see. Do I think we’re going to see WWE get taken off the air? No, I don’t, but we’ll see what happens.”